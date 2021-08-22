Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$62.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.83.

STLC opened at C$43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

