Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE CLS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 2.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 216,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth $26,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

