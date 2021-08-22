Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.