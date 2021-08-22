Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.51.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.