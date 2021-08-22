Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

