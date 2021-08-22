Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.46.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

