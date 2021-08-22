Antibe Therapeutics’ (ATE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

ATE has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE ATE opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 21.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$59.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $50,722.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.