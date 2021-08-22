Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.