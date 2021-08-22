Cormark Weighs in on High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$82,359. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

