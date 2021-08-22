FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $882.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $425,019 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.