FY2021 EPS Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Increased by KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.81 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

