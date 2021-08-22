Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

