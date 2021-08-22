Critical Contrast: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Know Labs has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Know Labs and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Know Labs and Autoscope Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 674.57 -$13.56 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Know Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.