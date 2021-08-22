Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $186.21 on Friday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.