Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.72 ($78.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

