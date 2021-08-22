HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 24.1%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) fell 24.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. 2,073,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,881,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEXO. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of C$451.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

