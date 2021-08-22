FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.13. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 11,657 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.