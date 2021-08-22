Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.67

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

