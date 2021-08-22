Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.84. Astra Space shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 6,873 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

