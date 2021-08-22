Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 324175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

