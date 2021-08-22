SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 28,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 32.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

