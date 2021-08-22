Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE ACP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

