Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 741,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.94.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.