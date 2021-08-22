Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lowered by Analyst

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,638 shares of company stock valued at $237,395 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

