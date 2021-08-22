Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QIPT stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

