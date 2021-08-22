Listed Funds Trust (TSX:OVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Listed Funds Trust (TSX:OVT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.23 target price on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT / OTCQB: OVTZ) – Data Privacy Compliance Platform to Amazon and Salesforce Clients – Initiating Coverage” and dated August 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Listed Funds Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Listed Funds Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.