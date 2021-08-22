Electromed (ELMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

