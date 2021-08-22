Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.36.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.59 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.