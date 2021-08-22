Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.97% from the stock’s current price.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.