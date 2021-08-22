MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIXT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

