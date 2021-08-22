NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

