Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

HEN3 opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

