LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

