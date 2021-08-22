Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEP. lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

