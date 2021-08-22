GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GDS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

GDS stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

