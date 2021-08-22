Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

