Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 15,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 481,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

