Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 75,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,295 shares.The stock last traded at $346.73 and had previously closed at $358.98.

The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

