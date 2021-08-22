Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

SPR stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 631,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

