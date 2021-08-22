KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

