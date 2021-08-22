Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $127.50, but opened at $124.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $121.34, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

