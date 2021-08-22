Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

