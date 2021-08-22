FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Athena Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAAU. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,557,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

