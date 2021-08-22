MCAP Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:MACQU)

MCAP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MACQU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. MCAP Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of MCAP Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. MCAP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

