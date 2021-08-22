Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.11.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$99.24.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.