Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ALNA stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

