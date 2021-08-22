Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $209.68 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.46.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.