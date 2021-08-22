Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

