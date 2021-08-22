Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $72.93.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.