Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $228.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

HUBB stock opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.